In the United States, abortions are now illegal in 14 states following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year. Some women in those states are forced to travel to other parts of the country to have the procedure, costing them hundreds, if not thousands of dollars. France 24’s Fanny Chauvin and her team went to meet women who support each other and still hope to overturn state-level abortion bans.

