Friday, January 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Data breaches | The online store of the National Gallery has been breached

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 20, 2023
in World Europe
0

The online store is closed for the time being.

The National Gallery The Museoshop.fi online store has been hacked.

The online store is closed for the time being to prevent further damage.

Kansallisgalleria informs the customers of the online store that the hackers have not been able to access, for example, payment and credit card information. Passwords are encrypted in the online store.

Instead, the hackers have been able to gain access to the names and contact information of online store customers, as well as information about what kind of purchases and donations they have made.

Museoshop.fi will be reopened when the data breach investigations have been completed. At the same time, all personal data older than two months will be deleted from there.

To the National Gallery include Ateneum Art Museum, Kiasma Museum of Contemporary Art and Sinebrychoff Art Museum.

#Data #breaches #online #store #National #Gallery #breached

See also  Football Honka painted factories to overturn SJK in its spare field: “We were really sharp”
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

High atmospheric pressure expected in Moscow early next week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result