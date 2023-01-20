Data breaches | The online store of the National Gallery has been breached

The online store is closed for the time being.

The National Gallery The Museoshop.fi online store has been hacked.

The online store is closed for the time being to prevent further damage.

Kansallisgalleria informs the customers of the online store that the hackers have not been able to access, for example, payment and credit card information. Passwords are encrypted in the online store.

Instead, the hackers have been able to gain access to the names and contact information of online store customers, as well as information about what kind of purchases and donations they have made.

Museoshop.fi will be reopened when the data breach investigations have been completed. At the same time, all personal data older than two months will be deleted from there.

To the National Gallery include Ateneum Art Museum, Kiasma Museum of Contemporary Art and Sinebrychoff Art Museum.