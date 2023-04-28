Due to its intensive agriculture, the Netherlands has the highest nitrogen emissions in Europe and its forests and rivers are among the most polluted in the world. EU environmental regulations dictate that the Dutch government must reduce the presence of this chemical element in the soil. The idea is to get farmers to reduce the number of cattle, pigs and chickens they raise. However, these plans have been put on hold following large-scale protests by farmers.

#Focus #Netherlands #intensive #agriculture #governments #sights