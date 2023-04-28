How is the human rights situation in El Salvador of Nayib Bukele?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Oscar Martínez, editor of El Faro, talks to EL TIEMPO about the violation of DD. H H. in that country.
Oscar Martinez is editor-in-chief of The lighthousea media outlet from El Salvador that has had the enormous challenge of reporting under the Executive of Nayib Bukelemany times under harsh accusations and stigmatization.
(It may interest you: El Salvador is ending gangs, but at what cost: “Much has changed”)
Martínez is visiting Colombia for the third international seminar ‘Besieged Democracies’ of the Electoral Observation Mission (MOE), which deals with topics on the main challenges facing the countries of the region.
(See here: Colombian allegedly detained in El Salvador: “It was all a misunderstanding”)
The journalist is a member of the El Favor team that won the Gabo Award for Excellence.
In 2008, he received the Fernando Benítez National Prize for Cultural Journalism in Mexico.
In addition, he is a National Human Rights Awardee from the José Simeón Cañas University and a member of the team that won the investigative journalism award given by the Institute of Press and Society in 2013.
Martínez spoke with EL TIEMPO about the violation of human rights that occurs in his country and what are the challenges of reporting in El Salvador.
STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA
INTERNATIONAL EDITOR
TIME
