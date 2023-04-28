How is the human rights situation in El Salvador of Nayib Bukele?

Oscar Martinez is editor-in-chief of The lighthousea media outlet from El Salvador that has had the enormous challenge of reporting under the Executive of Nayib Bukelemany times under harsh accusations and stigmatization.

Martínez is visiting Colombia for the third international seminar ‘Besieged Democracies’ of the Electoral Observation Mission (MOE), which deals with topics on the main challenges facing the countries of the region.

The polls indicate that the current president would be re-elected.

The journalist is a member of the El Favor team that won the Gabo Award for Excellence.

In 2008, he received the Fernando Benítez National Prize for Cultural Journalism in Mexico.

In addition, he is a National Human Rights Awardee from the José Simeón Cañas University and a member of the team that won the investigative journalism award given by the Institute of Press and Society in 2013.

Martínez spoke with EL TIEMPO about the violation of human rights that occurs in his country and what are the challenges of reporting in El Salvador.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA

INTERNATIONAL EDITOR

TIME