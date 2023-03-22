





It is estimated that in Brazil bird traffickers earn almost 2,000 million dollars a year. The country, one of the most biodiverse in the world, is one of the main exporters: it illegally moves around 38 million wild animals a year, of which 80% are birds, most of which are endangered. The animals are coveted by local collectors and breeders, but with the help of the environmental police, Brazilian activists seek to save these specimens.