President of the Chamber said that the Executive does not have enough votes to pass proposals in mixed commissions

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Tuesday (21.Mar.2023) that the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) does not have enough votes to approve provisional measures in joint committees.

He stated that the government itself is against the resumption of commissions made up of deputies and senators, as the measures expired more following the pre-pandemic rite, provided for in the Constitution. “The government does not approve a provisional measure in the mixed commission”he said in conversation with journalists.

Lira said that the proposal to alternate between the Chamber and the Senate in the analysis of provisional measures was his suggestion, but that it underwent changes in the Senate. According to the deputy, the bench leaders did not agree with the proposals prepared by the senators.

“The leaders said ‘we are not going to give up’. Even the Constitution guarantees that the Chamber is the initiating House and the Senate is the revising one.”he declared.

The president of the Chamber also stated that the STF (Federal Supreme Court) cannot force deputies to participate in joint committees. Last week, Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) questioned in the Supreme about the absence of functioning of the commissions.

“Who is going to compel the leaders [partidários] to nominate for commission? Who will force the mayor to read in plenary [as MPs]? Or to guide?”he questioned.

“As I said, if the Senate wants to split STF nominations, if the Senate wants to split STJ, agencies [reguladoras], embassies, we share. We do the alternation. They sat on one, we sat on the other. Will it work?”he said ironically.