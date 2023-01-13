Essure contraceptive implants were withdrawn from sale a few years ago, but are now the subject of lawsuits in several countries. In Canada, the manufacturer Bayer faces a class action process. According to the plaintiffs, the contraceptive devices caused several serious side effects. Bayer denies any link between the health problems and its product, and says it will defend itself vigorously in court. Report from our correspondents in Canada.
