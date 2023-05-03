First modification:
In the Ecuadorian Amazon, in the east of the country, mining, the construction of road access and the lack of control by local authorities, among other factors, have caused deforestation to spread in the territories inhabited by the Waorani communities. Now, with the support of international organizations, the Waorani monitor and protect their territory through new technologies, reducing logging and promoting sustainable economic activities.
