While in the United States the debate on the regulation of firearms is revived after the shooting at a Nashville elementary school. In the En Foco program we talk about the country where homicides by firearms are almost non-existent. It’s about Japan. There the possession of weapons is not frequent and is strictly regulated. Their anti-gun culture has deep roots, going back 150 years, but there is still the mafia that does use them. This is the landscape.

