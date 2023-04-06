Missing teenager in Guadalajara is located in San Juan de los Lagos with two women that they were arrested in possession of weapons and drugs.

The State Attorney General’s Office confirmed the location of a 13-year-old student identified as María José.

the teenager He left his grandmother’s house to go home on March 2and no more was heard from her.

So her family and friends began looking for her and filed a complaint with the Special Prosecutor for Missing Persons (FEPD) the next day.

Alba Protocol personnel conducted investigations and managed to locate her in San Juan de Los Lagos, in the company of two womenwho were detained for their investigation, and weapons and drugs were also seized.

The minor was guarded by Alba Protocol personnel in good health conditions.