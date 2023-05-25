Located about 15 kilometers from Madrid’s famous Puerta del Sol, Cañada Real is considered the largest slum in Europe. Several thousand people live there, often in makeshift houses and in unsanitary conditions. But the situation has worsened since October 2020, with many residents without electricity. Many of them believe that the local authorities are putting pressure on them to evict them.

#Focus #Spain #Madrid #destroy #Cañada #Real #neighborhood