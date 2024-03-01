In Focus – Russian war crimes in Ukraine: in search of justice







05:31 In Focus © France 24

Two years after the full-scale Russian invasion began, around a fifth of Ukrainian territory remains under Russian occupation, a repressive regime in which reports of arbitrary detentions, beatings and torture are the norm. Victims and activists want to ensure that these war crimes do not go unpunished. Ukrainian courts have already tried some of the perpetrators and other cases are ongoing. Our correspondent Gulliver Cragg met a man who, after experiencing these crimes firsthand, became an investigator.