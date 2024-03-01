Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/03/2024 – 22:10

The Public Prosecutor's Office in the Federal District decided to shelve the investigation opened in 2020 to investigate whether lawyer Fábio Wajngarten, Communications Secretary under former president Jair Bolsonaro, was unduly benefited from advertising contracts with the federal government.

Public Prosecutor Frederick Lustosa de Mello informed the 10th Federal Criminal Court of the Federal District that he does not see elements to file a complaint or to continue with the investigation.

“None of the criminal hypotheses discussed remained evident”, says an excerpt from the opinion. “Considering that the data collected was not sufficient to characterize the alleged crimes investigated, it is pointless to continue with the investigation.”

Fábio Wajngarten is a partner at FW Comunicação e Marketing, specialized in television advertising, and his clients include broadcasters and agencies that have received funds from the federal government.

The contracts raised suspicions about a possible conflict of interests and led to the opening of the investigation to determine whether there was a crime of embezzlement and administrative advocacy.

“The conduct investigated does not fit within the framework of the criminal types described in the provisions mentioned above”, concluded the prosecutor.

WITH THE WORD, FÁBIO WAJNGARTEN

“The much talked about hate speech on the networks is nothing more than a reaction to bad journalism. I was the victim of an attempt to destroy my reputation, my personal and professional history. I was on the cover of newspapers for more than 45 days, alternating with the cover of the largest portal in Brazil. Countless threats, anonymous calls with metallic voices. Justice took a while, but it reconstructed my life biography at that moment. It remains to be seen who will be the next life of this activist journalism, without ethics and without any reason to exist.”