





06:54 In Focus © France 24

For years, Kenyan runners have dominated long-distance running competitions. This report takes us to northwest Kenya, to a town that has gained renown as the birthplace of athletic champions. At Iten, athletes from all over the world gather in the hope of unraveling some of their sporting secrets. Our France 2 colleagues, Nicolas Bertrand and Lucile Chaussoy, immersed themselves in the quest to understand the fascination of athletes with this remote village.