





05:57 IN FOCUS © FRANCE 24

One of the most chilling memories of the brutal Argentine dictatorship, which lasted from 1976 to 1983, is a small plane. The British-made Skyvan was used by the Argentine military junta to make political opponents disappear. In the “flights of death” dozens of people died when they were thrown from the air into the sea. The location of the last Argentine Skyvan was a mystery for decades, but it was recently found in Florida and returned to Buenos Aires.