Milan (AFP)

Colombian international winger Juan Cuadrado has signed with Inter Milan, according to what the Italian football club announced, amid great anger among the Nerazzurri fans over his arrival from arch-rivals Juventus, whose contract with him expired this summer.

Inter said in a statement that the 35-year-old signed a one-year contract with the club after eight years at Juventus, during which he won five league titles and reached the Champions League final in 2017.

Cuadrado said, in a tweet on the club’s account, “I am very happy. I thank God for this opportunity. For me, it is an honor to be here in one of the biggest European clubs: I am happy.

He added, “I received many offers and chose Inter Milan, because we are all who Inter Milan is at the global level.”

Inter signed Cuadrado, who played 115 matches with his country, to strengthen the right-back position in coach Simone Inzaghi’s squad, which is occupied by Dutch international Denzel Damfries.

On June 30, Juventus announced the departure of the 35-year-old Cuadrado.

Cuadrado, who plays as a defender, winger and right midfielder, joined Juventus in 2015 from Chelsea, and won eleven titles with the “old lady”, including five league titles (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) and four in the local cup (2016, 2017, 2018, 2021).

The contract with Cuadrado angered the Inter fans, who hate him as a symbol of the recent successes of Juventus, and because of a series of incidents during the two clubs’ matches, the latest of which was the sharp dispute with Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, in stoppage time from the second leg of the Italian Cup semi-final last season, which also witnessed racist abuse from the fans of the “old lady” team to Inter international striker Romelu Lukaku.

Cuadrado, who scored for Juventus in that match, was banned for three matches for grabbing Handanovic by the neck and punching him.

Cuadrado is also seen by fans as deliberately falling, exaggerating friction with the aim of influencing and coaxing arbitral decisions, similar to what happened when he won a decisive penalty kick in 2021 against Inter, when he deliberately collided with Croatian Ivan Perisic.

Cuadrado left Milan’s Linate airport on Tuesday evening, bowing his head and refusing to speak to reporters. After completing medical tests at the Italian Olympic Committee, a fan launched a series of abuses against him.

A banner hung outside the Olympic Committee building read, “You have done everything in your power to make yourself hated. If you want to change that, that is up to you.”

Inter supporters are facing a multifaceted state of anger, especially after reports that Lukaku decided to go to Juventus, as the Champions League runners-up last season struggled to reach an agreement in order to sell him to Chelsea.

Lukaku played on loan at Inter last season, after performing poorly with the London team in his second stop with him, after moving to him two years ago with a deal of 97.5 million pounds sterling.

However, he made himself a fan of the Nerazzurri fans after scoring 64 goals in 95 matches and guiding them to their first Serie A title in more than ten years, ending a lean period of 11 years that saw Juventus completely dominate Italian football.