In Peru, the reactivation of a smelter fuels debate in La Oroya, a city of 33,000 considered the former metallurgical capital of South America, but also one of the most polluted in the world. Closed in 2009, the metallurgical complex has new owners: 1,270 former workers became shareholders and now they intend to revive the site. The residents of La Oroya are now torn between dreams of prosperity and fears of the return of pollution.

