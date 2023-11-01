With less than a year to go until France hosts the 2024 Olympics, thousands of jobs related to the event remain unfilled, including security staff. Because of this, the country’s public employment agency, Pôle Emploi, embarked on an ambitious program to hire 15,000 security officers; but he is accused of calling for job applicants without properly considering their profiles. Report from our colleagues at France 2, with Guillaume Gougeon from France 24.

