





In Focus

By:



Sonia Ghezali

|

Shahzaib Wahlah



Pakistan has seen a rise in terrorist attacks since the Taliban regained power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021. A large proportion of these attacks are carried out by the TTP, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, against Pakistani forces. security. Faced with this new threat, the Pakistani police are now assuming the role of anti-terrorist force. They must not only maintain law and order, but also protect themselves from terrorist attacks.