Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region. In September last year, Baku launched a lightning offensive that allowed it to take control of the majority-Armenian enclave, thus forcing tens of thousands of people to abandon their homes and seek refuge in Armenia. Now these displaced people live in poverty and dream of returning to Nagorno Karabakh. Our correspondent Taline Oundjian went to meet some of them.