Since the fall of the Soviet Union, Moldova, located between Romania and Ukraine, has struggled against the influence of oligarchs, politically connected and often pro-Russian businessmen. Although convicted by Moldovan courts, many have fled. Still, some remain active in politics, backing what President Maia Sandu calls a “hybrid war” led by Russia. The elimination of the influence of oligarchs is a condition for Moldova's accession to the European Union.