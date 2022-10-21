Marc, Emilien and Timothée are three veterans of the French Army who were injured in the Malian city of Gossi, while participating in the anti-jihadist operation known as Barkhane. With the help of their comrades-in-arms, they took on a challenge: a week-long 170-kilometre trek around Mont Blanc. The walk, known as the ‘Tiger Raid’, is a way to regain his confidence and continue his recovery. We were with them the last 20 kilometers.
