Mexico.- The sister of the famous telenovela actress, Gaby Spanic, was hit in the skull in front of the courts to which he went to carry out a procedure regarding his divorce with Ademar Nahum.

The news about the aggression of Daniela Spanic was announced through television programs, ‘Winding’ and ‘Gossip No Like’and it is suspected that his attacker was his former partner despite the fact that there is no evidence that points to him as the culprit of the crime of assault.

According to the investigations, Daniela Spanic suffered a head injury outside the courthouse where she files her divorce with Ademar Nahumsince it was reported that an unknown person approached and hit her.

“She had a divorce hearing with Nahum… She was lined up to go in and a man came out of nowhere and hit her on the head. It seems that they fear that her ex was the one who ordered him to be beaten, ”explained the presenters of the show program ‘Ventaneando’.

The worrying thing about the case is that the woman she was beaten in the same place where some time ago she underwent surgerybut at the moment there is no information about the health of the 48-year-old Venezuelan.

For its part, Rodrigo Fragosoformer Spanic manager, recounted for ‘Gossip No Like‘ that fortunately the actress is already receiving hospital care, because the blow was very strong.

“He had an appointment here in the family, he was trained like any person; she called me crying that a man hit her on the head on the side where they operated on her. Right where she had surgery. Fortunately I live near her, when I arrived, she was almost fainted, she was very distressed. They are taking care of her”, detailed Rodrigo Fragoso.

The family of the actress evaluates the possibility of putting a complaint by failed attempted murderand through social networks, the twin sister of the affected Gaby Spanicstated that she is very exhausted from all the injustices that her sister Daniela has gone through, and also blamed the driver who accompanied her during the incident.

“My sister was beaten in a public place, she was accompanied by her driver, Mr. Jose Luis Leyva, hired by Mr. Ademar Nahum. Thank God he is fine and is filing a complaint. She went to buy a coffee, this driver took her, who else knew where Daniela was? This was a attempted murderdon’t go saying it’s a lie”, is the declaration of the leading actress of the Mexican telenovela ‘The Usurper’.