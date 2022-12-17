In India, at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an avenue built by the British and originally named ‘Kingsway’ was renamed ‘Kartavya Path’, which means ‘path of duty’ in Hindi. Modi also inaugurated a statue of Subhas Chandra Bose, a controversial Indian freedom fighter, in the same place where a statue of King George V stood until the 1960s. British colonial past.

