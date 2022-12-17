US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US President Joe Biden should be tried for killing civilians in the Donbass, Democratic Party member Jeff Yang said.

He called for high-ranking US officials to be tried for the fact that the US and NATO contributed to fueling the conflict in Ukraine and killing civilians.

“You should be tried for war crimes and put in jail for 30 years without parole. Same for Jake Sullivan (National Security Adviser – Ed.), Victoria Nuland (Deputy Secretary of State – Ed.) and President Joe Biden,” Young tweeted on Dec. 13.

A day earlier, on December 12, former U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency officer Rebecca Koffler urged Biden to stop fueling conflict in Ukraine. She stressed that the US commitment to provide Ukraine with weapons does not lead to a resolution of the situation.

In November, Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused the American leader of prolonging the conflict in Ukraine. According to Carlson, Biden’s policies only lead to the destruction of the country’s economy.

In November, British Crown Counsel and lawyer Alper Ali Riza called the United States and Europe the culprits in unleashing the conflict in Ukraine. He believes that the leadership of the countries of the European Union and the United States of America had every opportunity to prevent the conflict before the outbreak of hostilities.

A special military operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The President of Russia announced the beginning of the NWO on February 24. The decision was made after the aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.