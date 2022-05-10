Domestic violence is on the rise in Cameroon. Between 2019 and 2020, at least 130 women were murdered at the hands of their spouses, while 60% of Cameroonian women are victims of domestic violence, according to the National Commission for Human Rights and Freedoms. Alarming statistics in a patriarchal society where Justice does not always do its job: defenders of women’s rights denounce the corruption of some magistrates and the lack of sanctions in these cases.

