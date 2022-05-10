Lionel Messi leads curious statistics among the main leagues

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Leo Messi
The Argentine footballer stands out for an unusual appearance at PSG.
May 10, 2022, 01:50 PM
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi has not had his most comfortable stay in Francewhere they did not even achieve the great challenge of the Champions League this season.
Messi, despite being the great star of world football, received whistles again in PSG’s last game, over the weekend.
In the French league season, Messi accumulates 4 goals in 24 games.
Leader in shots to the sticks
However, there is a particular statistic that draws attention and that the Argentine star leads: it is his shots at the posts, in the main European leagues.
The match against Troyes at the weekend, which ended in a 2-2 draw, He had this peculiarity again: two shots at the posts.
Thus, Messi completed 10 shots at the posts in his matches, according to statistics shared by the Opta statistics center and published by the Infobae portal.
According to these data, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) has 9 shots at the post in 33 Bundesliga appearances and Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), 7 shots in 33 Premier League games.
SPORTS
May 10, 2022, 01:50 PM
