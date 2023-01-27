In the Dominican Republic, Pueblo Viejo, the largest gold mine in Latin America, is at the center of a controversy. Fifty years of industrial mining have transformed the town of Cotui into a vast open-air mine, and the expansion of operations means that around 450 of the valley’s inhabitants must leave their homeland. Some call for an end to mining exploitation practices, but the companies insist that their activities have no environmental impact.

