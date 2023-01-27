Minister Camilo Santana’s decision unifies the list of quota holders and broad competition candidates

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, changed this Friday (27.jan.2023) the regulation of enrollment in the ProUni (University for All Program), creating a single waiting list for candidates.

According to the ordinance published in the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union), there will no longer be separate lists for students enrolled by quota and broad competition. Here’s the full of the decision (62 kb).

“The ProUni waiting list will be unique for each course and shift at each place of offer, regardless of the original choice of students to compete for vacancies aimed at implementing affirmative action policies or broad competition”says the concierge.

The information is already updated in site from the program.

The following fall under the quota system:

black, brown or indigenous students;

students from public schools or private schools with scholarships;

PcDs (Persons with Disabilities);

and people with a family income of up to 1.5 minimum wages per person.

The other candidates are part of the broad competition.

Previously, there were independent lists for each of the groups. Students were selected as vacancies arose for each category.

The waiting list is for students who cannot get a place at the university through the regular call.

The ProUni (University for All Program) offers full or partial scholarships (50% of the tuition fee) at private universities. The program was created in 2004 during the 1st term of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Students who have taken the Enem (National High School Examination) can apply.