In Ghana, second-hand clothing pollutes ecosystems and causes significant public health problems. Every day 160 tons of clothes arrive in the country: garments that were donated to charities in Europe or the United States and are sent to Africa by recycling companies. An entire economy is based on the resale of these old clothes, but few are in a condition to be sold. In Accra, these garments form a huge textile mountain on the edge of the Atlantic. A report from our colleagues at France 2, with Camille Nedelec from France 24.