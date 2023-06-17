In a bold step into the cosmos, the concept of settling on Mars is no longer just a fantasy. Several ambitious plans to travel to and colonize Mars are currently underway, but first, why not simulate the conditions of the red planet on Earth? NASA’s Mission to Mars in the United States has embarked on a unique project, allowing a team of four researchers to experience life as it could be on Mars, all within the borders of Arizona.

#Focus #Experiencing #Martian #life #Arizona #NASA #simulates #conditions #red #planet