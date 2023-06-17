The daughter of William of Wales and Kate Middleton, the princess charlottewith just seven years of age, has captured the attention of millions of people around the world for the resemblance she has with her late grandmother, the Diana Princess of Wales.

And it is that the first wife of King Carlos III, Lady Diwas always one of the ‘rebellious’ personalities of the British royal family, although she did not seem to mind being spontaneous.

Presumably, Princess Charlotte is the one that best fits the virtue of Diana of Wales, although physically she is more similar to her great-grandmother, the Queen isabel II.

After the princes of Wales released a Christmas photograph on the platform of instagramMillions of people were amazed by the features that their daughter has, very similar to those of the late Queen Elizabeth II when she was a child.

According to the page’Business‘, During the commemoration ceremony for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Elizabeth II, Philip, Princess Charlotte appeared holding her mother’s hand, wearing a dark blue overcoat.

Despite the fact that the features were inherited from Elizabeth II, the attitude is the same as that of Princess Diana, which is why many have left good comments to the little daughter of the Dukes of Cambridge.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp