To address the shortage of workers in the health sector, the French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec has launched a major recruitment drive in Africa. The goal is to attract 1,000 French-speaking nursing professionals within two years. With this program, the provincial government hopes to help reverse the decline of the French language and encourage young families to settle in regions of Quebec with older populations. Report from Cameroon and Canada.

