A nine-year-old girl touched millions of people after documenting on her Instagram profile what the situation is like in Gaza, during the war between the Israeli Army and Hamas.

The girl, named Lama Abu Jamous, records using her mobile device what the bombings, attacks, and even murders look like.

(You can read: Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas, open to possible single government for the West Bank and Gaza).

The little girl has taken on a task that, today, is bravely applauded. Because she grasps the current situation of her territory and compatriots.

“I would like to be a journalist and I love journalism, holding the camera and taking photos of people. I also like to transmit to everyone around me and the whole world.”

(You can read: Gaza reaches the highest level of humanitarian 'catastrophe' due to famine, according to the UN).

According to Caracol Newsher relatives encouraged her to create a profile on Instagram, where she is responsible for transmitting and publishing the indignities that the war has caused in that area.

“I want to convey my message to the entire world to end the war, which affects the children of Palestine, who are starving and suffering. We want to return to our homes, schools, and play with our friends again. We hope this ends peacefully.“, the minor stated to the aforementioned media.

It is important to note that the smallest He learned his love for the profession of journalism thanks to his father, who is a social communicator from Palestine.

(You can read: Will the war in Gaza now extend to the West Bank?).

Likewise, the little girl's father, Ahmad Abujamos, told the previously mentioned media that “Since she was very little she had the charming talent of participating in discussions, He is very sociable. When the war started, we noticed that she had something to say, she picked up the phone and started talking about the situation in Gaza, the bombings and the displacement of people.”

LADY DANIELA ORTIZ GONGORA

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…