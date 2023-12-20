First modification:
This In Focus immerses us in the fascinating and complex world of organ transplants in Brazil, where meticulous coordination, the fight against time and the generosity of donations give life to stories of transformation and hope. From the operating room to the everyday lives of recipients, we explore how the world's largest transplant system in the South American giant is making a difference, one minute at a time.
#Focus #race #time #accompanying #organ #transplants #Brazil
Leave a Reply