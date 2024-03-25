Approximately 2.7 million Muslims live in Italy – around 4.9% of the population – a community that is targeted by the current coalition government led by the right-wing Brothers of Italy party. They are the second largest religious group in the country after Christians, but local governments and mayors frequently impose restrictions on their right to practice their religion. Report from Monfalcone, a town in the north of the peninsula.

#Focus #growing #sense #marginalization #among #Italy39s #Muslim #community