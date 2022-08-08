Helen Rhodes was traveling on August 5 with her family from Hong Kong, where she lived for 15 years, to the United Kingdom. The woman died on the flight, where she was accompanied by her husband and two children..

The family embarked normally on the journey of approximately 14 hours. However, a few hours after taking off, his family noticed that the woman, who was apparently asleep, was unresponsive.

Although Rhodes tried to be resuscitated on board, these maneuvers were unsuccessful and her body remained lifeless on the seat until the plane landed in Frankfurt, Germany.. Her husband and her children, according to what other passengers present told ‘The Sun’, remained devastated for hours next to the woman’s body.

The mother’s body was left in Germany to be inspected by local authorities, but this required her family to pay for an expensive repatriation, so they launched a campaign on ‘GoFundMe’, an American crowdfunding platform for profit. , to finance the process.

The mother passed away suddenly while flying from Hong Kong with her family.

Helen’s friend Jayne Jeje who is in charge of the fundraiser wrote on the page: “This fundraiser is to honor this beautiful woman who was loved by so many, a dear friend who touched so many.”

Helen was originally from the UK but had lived with her family in Tung Chung, Hong Kong for over 10 years and was returning to her home country on the day she passed away. In addition, ‘The Sun’ assures that the woman did not manage to meet her parents, whom she had not seen since before the pandemic.

The collection of funds for his repatriation and funeral has already accumulated more than 17 thousand pounds sterling (approximately 88 million pesos), of the 20 thousand that he has as a goal.

