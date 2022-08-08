The CONMEBOL Libertadores de América, the most important and exciting tournament on the continent at the club level, begins to enter its final stretch: this week the second legs of the quarterfinals of a competition will be played that in its 2022 version already has several surprises.
It is that Boca Juniors and River Plate, the two most important Argentine teams and two of the top candidates to lift the trophy every time they participate, were eliminated at the hands of Corinthians and Vélez Sarsfield respectively, so we will review shock by shock below.
Flamengo showed why it is one of the best candidates to win the title and beat Corinthians 2-0 as a visitor. He will seek to assert this result and sentence the classification to the semifinals in the Maracana. The match will be played at 9:30 p.m. (local time) and the winner of this bracket will face Talleres or Vélez.
The figures
Corinthians has two great figures: Roger Guedes, who is the player who scores the most goals, and Willian, the most unbalanced. Flamengo is a team full of stars, but Pedro stands out above all the players. It is worth noting that he is one of the top scorers with seven goals.
After a great game in Liniers, where Vélez won 2-1, the series will be decided in Córdoba. Talleres will seek to come back and the visitors will seek to maintain the advantage they managed to get from home.
The figures
Lucas Janson is the great figure of Vélez, he comes from scoring a brace in the first leg and is one of the top scorers in the competition with seven goals.
Talleres will surely bet on the level of Michael Santos, who was a substitute in the first leg, but who made a difference with his entry.
Palmeiras is the two-time champion of the Libertadores and achieved an excellent result in the first leg. Mineiro was leading 2-0 and the visitors managed to get a valuable draw. Everything will be defined in this meeting that promises to be exciting.
The figures
Atlético Mineiro’s most outstanding and decisive player is none other than the corpulent and experienced striker Hulk, who has already shouted five times in this 2022 edition, in addition to providing an assist. However, he must be careful with the team that is going for the three-time championship, because Rony (7 goals), Rafael Navarro (7 goals) and Veiga (6) They are in an impressive moment.
After the tie in Brazil, the series will be defined on the field of Estudiantes de la Plata. The Brazilians were superior in the first leg, but failed to transfer it to the result. A different match is expected in Argentina.
The figures
The Uruguayan David Terens He is the most outstanding soccer player of the Brazilian team. A large part of his attack passes through him, and not only does he score but he especially assists: he has one conquest and three goal passes in this competition. It will be a duel of charrúas because Manuel Castro He is the one who has had the greatest participation in Estudiantes, with three goals and one assist. The steering wheel is very easy to reach goal position.
