A test section of the fence on the border with Russia resembles a playground fence, Jussi Laine, a professor at the University of Eastern Finland, said in a newspaper article. Ilta Sanomat dated 16 May.

On May 12, the Finnish Border Guard posted on Twitter a photo of a test section of the border fence, which, according to the message, “will reduce the number of illegal border crossings.”

However, its appearance surprised users of the social network – it is not at all similar to the project presented in the fall of 2022. As it was described in the comments, it is rather a “kindergarten fence” or a “garden fence”.

The border service plans to build about 200 km of the fence in 3-4 years and spend €380 million on it.

“This idea with a test section of the fence both then and now resembles some kind of joke. The test part does not match the images and drawings of the original project, which the border guard published in the fall of 2022. The test site resembles a playground fence. But I’m not really surprised,” said Professor Laine.

In his opinion, the only one who will benefit from this project will be the contractor who will make good money on its construction.

“I see no reason to invest €380 million in the construction of a playground fence,” Laine said.

On April 14, a message from the Finnish border service said that the Finnish authorities had extended the project of a barrier on the border with Russia to the territory of Lapland. At the first stage, the wetlands will be strengthened there.

The construction of the fence began on February 28. Workers have begun cutting down trees on both sides of the Imatra border crossing.

On the same day, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, in an interview with Izvestia, called the construction of a fence on the border with Russia in Finland a primitive technique. He called the fence a sham.

Finland’s plans to build a fence on the southeastern part of the border with Russia became known back in September 2022. Then it was reported that the fence with a length of 1.3 thousand km would be built within two to three years.