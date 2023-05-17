Andrea Legarreta is questioned by journalists in CDMX regarding a supposed romance that Galilea Montijo would have, her partner in the program ‘Hoy’, as she was recently caught with the Spanish model Isaac Moreno.

“Is that why they arrested me? To talk about Gali?… I have no idea and it is not for me to say anything about her or anyone else, “he answered emphatically Andrea Legarreta an express question about the supposed romance of Montijo.

Legarreta, who has been Galilea Montijo’s partner in “Today” for several years and they have made a friendship, did not want to comment on the alleged romance, because it is something that “does not compete with her,” he said.

“I have neither time nor desire, I think I have less desire than time, absolute no (to collagen)”, in this way Andrea Legarreta also responded at the insistence of various media for wanting their opinion on the aforementioned subject, it is mentioned in various news portals.

In images that went viral on social networks a few days ago, we could see Galilea accompanied by the model holding hands, hugging and in an affectionate attitude, on the beach, for which reason it was immediately speculated that it would be his new partner.

Andrea Legarreta’s next project?

Andrea Legarreta is preparing to debut in the play ‘Vaselina’, where she will work alongside Erik Rubin, father of her daughters Mía and Nina, as well as other actors such as Mariana Garza, Benny Ibarra, Alejandro Ibarra and Angelica Vale.

Andrea has shared weeks ago that she separated from Erik Rubín, however they went on vacation to London, United Kingdom, together with their daughters, which unleashed a wave of criticism on social networks and among them it was said that their “divorce” was false.

Andrea began as an actress in the eighties by participating in soap operas such as ‘My second mother’ and ‘Simply María’, also as a model in videos; she later appeared in other telenovelas of Televisa and finally she decided to become a driver, where she has established herself as such in Mexico.

