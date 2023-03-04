The month of February is made up of 28 days, which can be translated as 672 hours and therefore over 40,000 minutes. In all this time Kristjan Asllani has seen the field for only one lap of the short hand, while Raoul Bellanova has remained dry. Obviously the mathematical count is an exaggeration, but the fact remains that the two young Inter signings have remained on the sidelines for all five matches on the calendar in the past month. True, the Albanian’s figure would be slightly higher if injury time was also counted in the statistics, but this detail does not change the fact: Simone Inzaghi’s talent insertion process is currently paused.