The Annual Income Tax Declaration 2022 of moral persons must be submitted no later than this Monday, April 3. Before submitting the annual return, the following should be considered:

1. Validity of the Electronic Signature.

2. Presentation of provisional ISR payments

3. Payment of ISR Withheld from Wages and Salaries.

Both the provisional payments of ISR and ISR withholdings on salaries must be submitted in a timely manner since they are data that are loaded in the annual declaration format.

It is suggested to review the Moral Persons Income Viewer to check that the sales according to accounting records coincide with what is stamped before the SAT

https://www.sat.gob.mx/declaracion/96888/simulador-del-visor-de-facturas-de-ingresos

The Mexican Institute of Public Accountants published some recommendations to take into account regarding the annual declaration of legal entities.

A very important change in the presentation of the annual declarations of legal entities is the presentation of comparative financial statements 2022-2021. We will analyze this in the next article.

For more information, you can enter our website

www.gamezleyva.com

We recommend you read: