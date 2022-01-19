In the Federal District, children are being intubated in the emergency room of the Hospital Materno Infantil de Brasília – HMIB, due to the lack of ICU beds, caused by the advance of hospitalizations of children for covid-19 and a smaller portion for the flu. When contacted, the DF Health Department only replied that “the unit has a red room and a yellow room in the emergency, which are environments prepared for this type of procedure, with adequate material and equipment”.

As for the measures that could be taken to solve the lack of ICU beds in the unit, only the plan released by the local government last Friday, 14, was presented.

According to the bed mobilization plan to face the covid-19 pandemic, there will be seven phases of mobilization, activated according to the increase in demand, with an offer of up to 217 ICU beds throughout the public network, and 133 more hired in the public sector. private network.

Occupancy rate of ICU beds in the DF

The occupancy rate of ICU beds is currently at 74.07%. Considering adult, pediatric and neonatal, there are 14 vacant beds. However, in the early morning, in the first update of the information panel on covid in the Federal District, InfoSaúde had an occupancy rate of 91.11%, the highest level since June last year.

The Health Department, however, did not answer whether the reduction in the occupancy rate, between the early morning and the last update of InfoSaúde, was caused by the opening of new beds.

Faced with the expansion of infections, due to the Ômicron variant, more contagious, and which had community transmission confirmed in the DF, the pressure on the health system has increased in recent weeks.

The federal capital has 28,012 active cases of covid-19. This Tuesday, 18, 4,780 new cases of the disease were confirmed. The transmission rate of the virus reached 2.31.

