And the Egyptian Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, had announced that she had issued “instructions to quickly form a committee of specialists in the Red Sea reserves, as soon as the ministry received a notification of the accident, to go to the site of the report and verify the circumstances of the accident.”

Later, it was announced that the shark that was said to have attacked the young Russian had been caught, which raised questions about the reason for taking this action.

The head of the nature protection sector at the Egyptian Ministry of Environment, Mohamed Salem, said in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that:

Catching a shark that attacks humans is practiced in all countries of the world, and Egypt is not unique to it.

A shark attack on a person is not normal, especially when the fish repeats its attack to the point of killing, as happened with the Russian victim.

It is possible for sharks to attack humans, but in normal cases, as soon as a shark bites a person and discovers that it is not one of its known natural sources of nutrition, it leaves it, and if it continues to attack it, this means that it has a defect.

In that case, international protocols oblige the authorities to catch the shark for examination and dissection, because human safety takes precedence over everything.

The fish that attacked the young Russian did not bite him once, but continued to attack him until it killed him and mutilated his body.

The authorities watched the fish that attacked the Russian youth and found it insisting on staying near the shore for more than two hours, which means that it would have committed other attacks.

If the fish had left the beach after the attack and headed for open water, it would not have been caught. Rather, it would not have been possible to catch it, as it swims at speeds of up to 50 kilometers per hour.

The fish was caught in order to dissect it and explain the reason that led to the imbalance that made it consider humans as its sources of nutrition, unlike nature.

The initial investigation showed that this fish was most likely behind two previous attacks off the coasts of Hurghada and Marsa Alam, last year and the previous year.

The fish is of the “Tiger” type, and it is one of the known and usual species found in the Red Sea and is not alien to it, but its aggressive behavior on humans is the strange thing.

Before that, a shark attacked humans 6 separate times in the United States and killed 6 people, forcing the authorities to hunt and examine it, and it was found that it suffers from a “disability”, and this is what made it violate nature and consider humans as food for it.

It is worth noting that Egypt had closed a number of beaches overlooking the Red Sea about a year ago, after the death of a 68-year-old Austrian tourist from a shark attack.