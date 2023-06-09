The entire Insomniac Games team is excited to announce that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released on Friday, October 20, 2023, exclusively on playstation 5. After the incredible reception by the fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020, the team has worked tirelessly over the past few years to make this third installment in the franchise the sequel everyone has been waiting for. Built from the ground up for console playstation 5, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it will unlock the power of the console with better graphics, faster web swinging (and web wings!), 3D Audio, and near-instantaneous character changes.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, players will have the opportunity to experience New York as Peter Parker and Miles Morales. As you saw in the Playstation Showcase from last month, the main plot of the game will allow you to control both spider-man at different times of the campaign. In the open world, you’ll be able to switch between them almost instantly as you explore Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. Both spider-man they have exclusive stories and missions in the world that corresponds to them.

As you can see from our cover, both Peter and Miles are key players in our story. The iconic red background returns, but darkness surrounds them as fan-favorite villains like Venom, the Lizard, and Kraven threaten them and New York City. You’ll also notice that each character’s arm represents their new abilities: Peter with the symbiote and Miles with his evolved Venom bioelectric powers. In addition to the release date, versions of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that will be available. Pre-sales will open on June 16, 2023 at participating stores, PS Store and PS Direct.

Pre-orders will be available starting at 10:00 am local time on June 16, 2023. Fans who pre-order any version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will receive the Arachknight costume early unlock for Peter with 3 additional color variants, the Shadow Spider costume early unlock for Miles with 3 additional color variants, the Web Grabber gadget early unlock, and 3 skill points to get you started.

You’ll see the beautiful cover gracing the standard edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for a suggested price of $69.99. But that is not all! there will be an edition Digital Deluxe and a collector’s edition of the game! The edition Digital Deluxe of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It will have a suggested retail price of $79.99. It will include the game, all pre-sale incentives, as well as 10 unique costumes (5 for Peter, 5 for Miles), additional frames and stickers for Photo Mode, and 2 additional skill points.

Plus, these 10 costumes were designed by guest artists from the comics, movies, and playstation studios. Featured artists are Kris Anka, Julia Blattman, Sweeney Boo, Anthony Francisco, Raf Grassetti, Jerad Maantz, Joel Mandish, Darren Quach, and Victoria Ying.

For die-hard fans of spider-man who want an amazing collector’s item spider-man With Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there is a limited edition for collectors that will be available while supplies last. The Collector’s Edition will have a suggested retail price of $229.99 and includes a coupon for the edition Digital Deluxeas well as a Steelbook case and an extraordinary high-quality 19-inch statue featuring our Spider Men fighting Venom. Fans can order the collector’s edition at PS Direct in the following countries: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Austria, Spain, Portugal as of 10:00 am local time on June 16, 2023. For those countries that do not have access to PS Directdetails on how to obtain this edition of the game will be announced as they are released.

Via: PSBlog

