Since the start of the war on Gaza on October 7, Israel has prevented the entry of any fuel shipments into the Strip, but two days ago it allowed the entry of several thousand liters for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) as well as the Palestinian Telecommunications Company.

Many sectors, especially hospitals, are suffering from running out of fuel needed for operation, as well as people being unable to use their cars or even cook food in homes or shelters.

An electrical technician in the city of Rafah, south of Gaza, Muhammad Abu Musa, told Sky News Arabia, “We ran out of fuel weeks ago. The occupation refuses to bring fuel to us through the Rafah crossing, and we want to live.”

He continued: “We had to look for solutions to deal with the situation, and we found that there were many butane gas pipes filled with gas that were not used due to the bombing of homes and kitchens.”

He explained, “There are also old electricity generators, which we used during previous wars when there were crises related to cutting off electricity only.”

Abu Musa said, “The problem was that these generators ran on either diesel or gasoline, which are two components of the current crisis, because they ran out and Israel refuses to let them in.”

He stressed, “Therefore, I resorted with the young men who work with me in my local area to make modifications to the engines and fuel inlets of these generators and made them operate with butane gas pipes. The experiment was actually successful, and these generators work efficiently to generate the electricity needed for lighting or other needs.”

He stressed that “this is, of course, a temporary solution because the butane gas pipes will run out of gas at any moment, and it does not replace the need for natural fuel to enter Gaza.”

Abu Musa noted that they resorted to another trick to deal with the fuel crisis, which is to convert the thinner available in some homes and stores into usable gasoline.

He explained, “This is done by mixing some thinner with quantities of oil and shaking it for a long time, resulting in a mixture very close to gasoline. It was used to operate some generators and engines, and the experiment was successful.”