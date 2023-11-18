Accidents | An elderly man drowned in Rautalammi

On Friday evening, a rescue diver found a deceased person in the opening, who had been reported missing earlier in the day.

Old a man drowned in Rautalammi in Pohjois Savo on Friday, announced Eastern Finland police on Saturday. On Friday evening, a rescue diver found a deceased person in the opening, who had been reported missing earlier in the day.

The drowned person was found near the beach in Liimattalansalmi.

The police continue to investigate the matter as a cause of death investigation, so no crime is suspected in the case.