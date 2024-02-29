The decision on the energy blockade of Crimea was made by the then current President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, in addition, in the technical part, the Kyiv authorities were instructed from the United States. Such a statement on February 29 in a conversation with “RIA News” made by the head of the Crimean parliament Vladimir Konstantinov.

At the same time, as he noted, by and large, Poroshenko himself is not the initial link in this entire chain.

“There is no doubt that the overseas masters of the rabid Ukrainian mongrel – the United States – were deliberately informed of the intentions of their, so to speak, wards and instructed them in the technical part of organizing the blockade,” Konstantinov emphasized.

The head of the Crimean parliament drew attention to the fact that the calculations of the Kyiv authorities that the people of Crimea “would break and crawl to them on their knees” did not materialize.

“The common misfortune only brought us closer together. We have once again become convinced of the correctness of our choice to live and develop as part of the Russian Federation,” Konstantinov concluded.

Earlier, on February 27, co-chairman of the special working group, head of the legislation committee of the Crimean parliament, Sergei Trofimov, said that the damage caused by Ukraine to the budget of Crimea by the blockade in the energy sector exceeded 3 trillion rubles. He added that the Public Chamber of Crimea is preparing claims from citizens who were harmed by the energy blockade. The amount, according to preliminary estimates, is about 2 trillion rubles. The claims will be considered by the Crimean Arbitration Court. The defendants will be the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and Ukrenergo.

In October 2023, the Crimean Arbitration Court decided to recover more than 152 billion rubles from Ukraine for damage caused by the water blockade of the peninsula. The plaintiff in the case was the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Crimea.

Arbitration Court of the Republic opened proceedings on the claim of the Crimean government about compensation for damage on July 3.

In the summer of 2022, blown up power poles were restored in the Kherson region, and the last energy blockade in relation to Crimea was overcome.

Crimea became part of Russia following a referendum in 2014. At that time, 96.77% of residents of the peninsula and 95.6% of voters in Sevastopol were in favor of joining the Russian Federation. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the procedure was carried out in strict accordance with international law.

After the referendum, Kyiv closed the locks of the North Crimean Canal, which covered up to 85% of Crimea’s fresh water needs. Also, as part of the blockade in November 2015, power line towers were blown up in the Kherson region and the power supply to Crimea was cut off, but as a result of the accelerated commissioning of two stages of the energy bridge from Russia to Crimea in December of the same year, the problem with the lack of electricity on the peninsula was generally resolved.