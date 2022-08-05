Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Kevin Armando Covarrubias Hernandez He said he was originally from this city of Los Mochis. Despite being young, he is a microentrepreneur, because created a small business in the zone 30 market.

He specified that he has been in the turn of tradebecause he saw that he had a need as well as an opportunity to start his own business, which has given him results, because fortunately they receive economic resources that they give him to cover his financial commitments.

“Currently, sales are very low. These months, for most merchants, are bad, but in the same way we already see November and December close by”, he highlighted.

Kevin pointed out that the small business started with his own investment, but seeing that the demand was high, he began to apply for loans to grow his business.

The business

“Luckily, we got it right, that is, the items we sell are sought after by people and they leave us to pay for food, water, electricity, as well as other expenses. It is not a fortune, but it does give us enough to live well”, he emphasized.

The young businessman pointed out that at the age of 16 he began to work as a merchant, but in a different line of business than he is currently.

“I studied up to high school level. Right now I’m not registered or anything, but my plans are to study a professional career like physiotherapy or to see what else, I’ll think about it”, she stressed.

Finally, Kevin said that they only spend eight hours a day at the store, but less hours on Saturdays and Sundays.