The charge is the right one for Fabio Quartararo back on track from the long summer break that this year the World Championship has granted to the riders. The leader of the MotoGP World Championship must start from ‘zero’ at Assen and the penalty that was imposed on him for causing contact with Aleix Espargarò: a long lap penalty to be served right on the British track. Today, therefore, the reigning world champion has trained a lot on this detail, trying to optimize working times in PL2 after some technical problems have slowed down his work in the morning. In the end, however, in the overall standings of the times, no one was able to do better than the Frenchman from Yamaha, who was able to impose his law in the afternoon session.

“Today the day went well – the centaur from Nice commented with satisfaction – I had a hard time braking this morning. I didn’t remember how strong these bikes were. The first five laps were difficult, but then I started having fun. It was nice to have this feeling. I feel good on this track, so I’m confident. My goal is to be on the front row, but we saw how tight the top 10 is today. Starting in the first three positions is my main goal, but if this is not the case we will aim for the second row. I will fight for the victory. Watching the rhythm, the long-lap penalty will make our life a little more difficult, but I’m confident. We have to try to get a great result in gara ”concluded Quartararo.

The mood expressed by is definitely different Franco Morbidelli, once again very far from the box mate in terms of performance. The Roman driver was unable to go beyond 20th position in PL2. “Even today it was tough – commented Morbidelli – I miss a second. We have to keep grinding, pushing to recover this second somewhere. Braking is certainly one of the main points, but when I improve in braking, I get worse in other areas. So I have to retrieve this second somewhere, somehow. I will continue to work, to push, to give everything to succeed ”.